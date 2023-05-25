Royal Bank of Canada second-quarter profit drops on higher provisions

May 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO reported a drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as tough economic conditions spurred the lender into building higher provisions to prepare for more borrowers falling behind on their loan repayments.

Net income fell 14% to C$3.65 billion ($2.70 billion) or C$2.58 per share for the three months ended April 30, compared with C$4.25 billion, or C$2.96 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

