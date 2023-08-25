Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock Gains as Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada RY gained 1.6% on the NYSE following the release of its third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 31) results. Adjusted net income of C$4.02 billion ($3.01 billion) increased 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by an improvement in revenues. However, higher expenses and provisions were the undermining factors. In the reported quarter, the company’s capital ratios improved.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues were C$14.49 billion ($10.86 billion), up 19.4% year over year.



Net interest income (NII) was C$6.29 billion ($4.71 billion), growing 6.7% from the prior-year quarter. Non-interest income was C$8.20 billion ($6.14 billion), which rose 31.4% year over year.



Non-interest expenses were C$7.86 billion ($5.89 billion), up 23.1% year over year.



The company’s provision for credit losses was C$616 million ($461.6 million), up 81.2% from the year-ago quarter.



As of Jul 31, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada’s total loans were C$840.21 billion ($635.94 billion), up marginally from the prior quarter. Deposits totaled C$1.22 trillion ($0.92 trillion), up marginally sequentially. Total assets were C$1.96 trillion ($1.48 trillion), up almost 1%.

Capital Ratios Improve

As of Jul 31, 2023, Royal Bank of Canada’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.4%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 14.3%. Total capital ratio was 17.3%, up from 15.9%.



The company’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.1%, up from 13.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Our View

Improvement in loan balances, rising rates and a diversified product mix will likely keep driving Royal Bank of Canada’s organic growth. However, higher provisions on the worsening economic outlook is a major near-term concern.

Royal Bank of Canada currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

