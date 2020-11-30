Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Royal Bank of Canada RY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Oct 31, 2020) results on Dec 2. While revenues are expected to have improved year over year, earnings might have declined.

In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed higher expenses and provisions. However, higher revenues, along with elevated loans and deposit balances, were positives.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the beat being 0.25%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings of $1.54 for the to-be-reported quarter has been revised north over the past 30 days. Nevertheless, it indicates a fall of 8.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Impact Q4 Results

Lower Net Interest Income: Lending was subdued during the quarter as the virus outbreak resulted in a decline in loan demand amid economic slowdown. This, along with low interest rates, is likely to have impeded Royal Bank of Canada’s interest income growth.

Higher Trading Revenues: A persistent rise in market volatility on account of the coronavirus outbreak was seen during the quarter. The pandemic and concerns surrounding its impact on the economy weighed on investor sentiments. With a spike in volatility and higher client activities, the lender’s trading revenues are likely to have witnessed a boost in the to-be-reported quarter.

Controlled Costs: The company’s efforts to keep expenses on track are expected to have benefited it in this quarter as well.

What the Zacks Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Royal Bank of Canada this time around. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Royal Bank of Canada is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Earnings estimates for the current year for Bank of Montreal BMO have moved 3.4% north over the past 60 days. The company's shares have gained 47% over the past six months. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

UBS Group AG UBS has witnessed a 19.7% upward earnings estimate revision for the current year in the past 60 days. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has gained 34% over the past six months.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s NTB 2020 earnings estimates have moved 6.2% north over the past 60 days. The company’s shares have rallied 33.7% over the past six months. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

