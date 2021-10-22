Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 25, 2021

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.41% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $106.97, the dividend yield is 3.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RY was $106.97, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.69 and a 57.82% increase over the 52 week low of $67.78.

RY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.37. Zacks Investment Research reports RY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.85%, compared to an industry average of 29.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RY as a top-10 holding:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO)

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Inde (QLVD)

TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (TTAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZIG with an increase of 10.84% over the last 100 days. BBCA has the highest percent weighting of RY at 7.42%.

