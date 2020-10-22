Dividends
Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.811 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.57, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RY was $73.57, representing a -11.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.74 and a 48.48% increase over the 52 week low of $49.55.

RY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). RY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RY as a top-10 holding:

  • J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA)
  • Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDAW)
  • FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Inde (QLVD)
  • Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
  • Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVDE with an increase of 11.33% over the last 100 days. BBCA has the highest percent weighting of RY at 7.14%.

