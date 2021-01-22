Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 25, 2021

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.848 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.56% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RY was $85.33, representing a -0.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.14 and a 72.21% increase over the 52 week low of $49.55.

RY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). RY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.86. Zacks Investment Research reports RY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.67%, compared to an industry average of -15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RY as a top-10 holding:

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VYMI with an increase of 17.71% over the last 100 days. BBCA has the highest percent weighting of RY at 7.14%.

