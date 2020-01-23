Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.808 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.89% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RY was $81.27, representing a -1.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.58 and a 11.03% increase over the 52 week low of $73.20.

RY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). RY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.58. Zacks Investment Research reports RY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.39%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RY as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDAW)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HDAW with an increase of 12.51% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of RY at 8.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.