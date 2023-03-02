Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Declares $1.32 Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share ($5.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $98.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.37%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.67% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Bank of Canada is $107.84. The forecasts range from a low of $88.87 to a high of $128.41. The average price target represents an increase of 9.67% from its latest reported closing price of $98.33.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Bank of Canada is $55,074MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Bank of Canada. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RY is 0.53%, a decrease of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 620,538K shares. The put/call ratio of RY is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 77,144K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,441K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 69,428K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,378K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 27,551K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,022K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 37.98% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 27,087K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,917K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 24,144K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,751K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RY by 42.98% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Its success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so the company can help its clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, the company has a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries.

