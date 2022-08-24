Royal Bank of Canada Reveals Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year
The company's earnings came in at C$3.58 billion, or C$2.51 per share. This compares with C$4.30 billion, or C$2.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$3.00 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to C$12.13 billion from C$12.76 billion last year.
Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): C$3.58 Bln. vs. C$4.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.51 vs. C$2.97 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$12.13 Bln vs. C$12.76 Bln last year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryRY
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings