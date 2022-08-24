Royal Bank of Canada Reveals Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$3.58 billion, or C$2.51 per share. This compares with C$4.30 billion, or C$2.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$3.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to C$12.13 billion from C$12.76 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

