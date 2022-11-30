US Markets
Royal Bank of Canada reports small drop in quarterly profit

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

November 30, 2022 — 06:05 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) RY.TO on Wednesday reported a modest drop in fourth-quarter profit, as bigger provisions for potential loan defaults and weaker underwriting activity overshadowed gains from higher interest rates.

The largest Canadian bank reported net income of C$3.88 billion ($2.87 billion) for the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$3.89 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3540 Canadian dollars)

