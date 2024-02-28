Royal Bank of Canada Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.52 billion, or C$2.50 per share. This compares with C$3.09 billion, or C$2.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$4.01 billion or C$2.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to C$13.49 billion from C$13.36 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

