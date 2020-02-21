Royal Bank of Canada Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$3.44 million, or C$2.40 per share. This compares with C$3.10 million, or C$2.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to C$12.84 billion from C$11.59 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$3.44 Mln. vs. C$3.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.40 vs. C$2.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$12.84 Bln vs. C$11.59 Bln last year.

