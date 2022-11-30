Royal Bank of Canada Q4 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced earnings for fourth quarter of C$3.88 billion

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.88 billion, or C$2.74 per share. This compares with C$3.89 billion, or C$2.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to C$12.57 billion from C$12.38 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$3.88 Bln. vs. C$3.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.74 vs. C$2.68 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$12.57 Bln vs. C$12.38 Bln last year.

