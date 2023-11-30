News & Insights

Royal Bank Of Canada Q4 Earnings Rise, Beat View

November 30, 2023 — 06:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. Earnings beat the Street view but revenue missed analysts' estimate.

Quarterly earnings increased to C$4.062 billion or C$2.90 per share from C$3.809 billion or C$2.74 per share, on lower taxes and the impact of certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million.

Excluding items, earnings were C$3.896 billion or C$2.78 per share compared to earnings of C$3.861 billion or C$2.78 per share.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of C$2.62 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue climbed to C$13.026 billion from C$12.567 billion the previous year. The Street view for revenue is C$13.24 billion.

Provision for credit losses surged to C$720 million from C$381 million over a year ago.

Additionally, the company declared a dividend of C$1.38 per share reflecting an increase of 2 percent, payable on and after February 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 25, 2024.

On Wednesday, Royal Bank of Canada shares closed at C$118.81, up 1.27% in Toronto.

