Royal Bank of Canada Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.81 billion, or C$2.73 per share. This compares with C$3.52 billion, or C$2.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$3.96 billion or C$2.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to C$14.49 billion from C$12.13 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$3.81 Bln. vs. C$3.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.73 vs. C$2.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$14.49 Bln vs. C$12.13 Bln last year.

