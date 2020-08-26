Royal Bank of Canada Q3 adjusted earnings of C$2.23 per share

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled C$3.14 billion, or C$2.20 per share. This compares with C$3.20 billion, or C$2.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$3.18 billion or C$2.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to C$12.92 billion from C$11.54 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

