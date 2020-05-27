Royal Bank of Canada Q2 adjusted earnings of C$1.03 per share

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.42 billion, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$3.16 billion, or C$2.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$1.48 billion or C$1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to C$10.33 billion from C$11.50 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.48 Bln. vs. C$3.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.03 vs. C$2.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$10.33 Bln vs. C$11.50 Bln last year.

