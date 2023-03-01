Royal Bank of Canada Q1 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported a profit for first quarter of C$3.17 billion

The company's earnings came in at C$3.17 billion, or C$3.11 per share. This compares with C$4.04 billion, or C$2.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$4.30 billion or C$3.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to C$15.09 billion from C$13.07 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

