Markets
RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Q1 Net Income Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) reported first quarter earnings per share of C$2.66 compared to C$2.40, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$2.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income was C$3.85 billion, up 10% from a year ago.

First quarter total revenue increased to C$12.94 billion from C$12.84 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of C$11.76 billion, for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada said its board has declared a quarterly common share dividend of C$1.08 per share, payable on and after May 21, 2021, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More