Royal Bank of Canada Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$4.04 billion, or C$2.84 per share. This compares with C$3.79 billion, or C$2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$4.09 billion or C$2.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to C$13.07 billion from C$12.94 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$4.04 Bln. vs. C$3.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.84 vs. C$2.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$13.07 Bln vs. C$12.94 Bln last year.

