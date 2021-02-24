Royal Bank of Canada Q1 adjusted earnings of C$2.69 per share

Markets
(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$3.79 billion, or C$2.66 per share. This compares with C$3.44 billion, or C$2.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$3.84 billion or C$2.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to C$12.94 billion from C$12.84 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$3.84 Bln. vs. C$3.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.69 vs. C$2.44 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$12.94 Bln vs. C$12.84 Bln last year.

