Royal Bank of Canada profit rises on capital markets strength

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO reported a small rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as strong performance in its capital markets unit offset weakness in commercial banking and wealth management.

Net income rose to C$3.25 billion ($2.51 billion) for the quarter ended Oct. 31, or C$2.23 per share, from C$3.20 billion, or C$2.19 per share, a year earlier, Canada's largest lender by market capitalization said in a statement.

($1 = 1.2936 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

