US Markets
RY

Royal Bank of Canada profit misses estimates, lifts dividend 11%

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Royal Bank of Canada missed estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, with a 19% increase from a year earlier driven largely by the release of reserves set aside to cover bad loans, and said it would raise its dividend by 11%.

Adds details

TORONTO, Dec 1(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO missed estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, with a 19% increase from a year earlier driven largely by the release of reserves set aside to cover bad loans, and said it would raise its dividend by 11%.

The country's biggest lender increased its quarterly dividend to C$1.20 a share, up from the C$1.08 it has paid the last six quarters. It also said it would repurchase up to 45 million common shares, representing about 3.16% of its outstanding shares.

Royal Bank reported an adjusted profit of C$2.71 a share, compared with C$2.27 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.81.

Much of the improvement was driven by the release of about C$227 million of reserves. Excluding the impact of provisions and taxes, Royal Bank's earnings rose a more muted 4% from a year ago to C$4.76 billion.

Its retail banking business saw loan growth of 9%, but while small business lending more than doubled from a year ago, other loans outside of mortgages pulled back.

($1 = 1.2749 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Louise Heavens)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular