Royal Bank of Canada profit falls marginally

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO reported a nearly 1% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher loan loss provisions.

Net income fell to C$3.2 billion, or C$2.18 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$3.25 billion, or C$2.22 per share, a year earlier.

