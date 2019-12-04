US Markets

Royal Bank of Canada profit falls marginally

Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Royal Bank of Canada reported a nearly 1% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher loan loss provisions.

Net income fell to C$3.2 billion, or C$2.18 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$3.25 billion, or C$2.22 per share, a year earlier.

