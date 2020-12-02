Royal Bank of Canada Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$3.25 billion, or C$2.23 per share. This compares with C$3.21 billion, or C$2.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to C$11.09 billion from C$11.37 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$3.25 Bln. vs. C$3.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.23 vs. C$2.18 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$11.09 Bln vs. C$11.37 Bln last year.

