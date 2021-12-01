Royal Bank of Canada posts profit jump, lifts dividend 11%

Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday from Tuesday

TORONTO, Dec 1(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO reported a jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as strong growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses offset weakness in the investor and treasury services units.

The country's biggest lender also raised its quarterly dividend to C$1.20 a share, up 11% from a year earlier.

Net profit was C$3.89 billion ($3.05 billion), or C$2.86 a share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, up from C$3.2 billion, or C$2.23 per share, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2749 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

