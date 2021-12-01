Royal Bank of Canada posts profit jump, lifts dividend 11%

US Markets
Royal Bank of Canada reported a jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strong growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses offset weakness in the investor and treasury services units.

TORONTO, Dec 1(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO reported a jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as strong growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses offset weakness in the investor and treasury services units.

The country's biggest lender also raised its quarterly dividend to C$1.20 a share, up 11% from a year earlier.

Net profit was C$3.89 billion ($3.05 billion), or C$2.86 a share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, up from C$3.2 billion, or C$2.23 per share, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2749 Canadian dollars)

