US Markets
RY

Royal Bank of Canada focused on wealth distribution, U.S. commercial banking for deals- CEO

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Royal Bank of Canada remains focused on wealth distribution businesses in the United States and Europe, and commercial banking businesses in the U.S., its chief executive said on Monday.

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO remains focused on wealth distribution businesses in the United States and Europe, and commercial banking businesses in the U.S., its chief executive said on Monday.

"We're not missing any capabilities, this is about scaling into new geographies in the United States, about scaling in ability, therefore we're very selective," Dave McKay said at the RBC Capital Markets CEO conference.

The bank also maintains its low-single-digit growth forecast for non-interest expenses for fiscal 2022 despite concerns of surging inflation, and can slow down some investment and take out costs if it needs to, McKay said.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular