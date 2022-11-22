Royal Bank of Canada Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.23, changing hands as high as $101.06 per share. Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RY's low point in its 52 week range is $83.63 per share, with $119.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.02.

