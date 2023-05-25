Royal Bank of Canada Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$3.58 billion, or C$2.58 per share. This compares with C$4.18 billion, or C$2.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$3.69 billion or C$2.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to C$13.52 billion from C$11.22 billion last year.

