US Markets
RY

Royal Bank of Canada beats second-quarter profit expectations

Contributors
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strength in its capital markets and wealth management units, and as it released some reserves set aside to cover loan losses.

May 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strength in its capital markets and wealth management units, and as it released some reserves set aside to cover loan losses.

Canada's largest lender posted net income of C$4 billion ($3.30 billion), or C$2.76 a share, up from C$1.48 billion, or C$1 per share, a year ago. Analysts had expected C$2.48 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The bank released provisions on performing loans of C$260 million, compared with elevated provisions of C$2.1 billion in the prior year.

($1 = 1.2110 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular