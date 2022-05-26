US Markets
RY

Royal Bank of Canada beats second-quarter profit estimates

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the bank released provisions due to lower risks tied to the pandemic and had strong loan growth.

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the bank released provisions due to lower risks tied to the pandemic and had strong loan growth.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$2.99 in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$2.79 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.70 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's second-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$4.3 billion ($3.36 billion), or C$2.96 a share, up 6% from C$4 billion, or C$2.76, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2816 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular