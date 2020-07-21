Royal Bank of Canada arranges $1.75 bln notes offering

US Markets
Royal Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it arranged a $1.75 billion offering of limited recourse capital notes.

The notes will mature in 2080, the company said in a statement, adding that they will bear interest at 4.5% annually, payable semi-annually, for initial period ending Nov. 24, 2025.

