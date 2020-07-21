Royal Bank of Canada arranges $1.75 bln notes offering

July 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO said on Tuesday it arranged a $1.75 billion offering of limited recourse capital notes.

The notes will mature in 2080, the company said in a statement, adding that they will bear interest at 4.5% annually, payable semi-annually, for initial period ending Nov. 24, 2025.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.