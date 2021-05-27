Royal Bank of Canada Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at C$3.94 billion, or C$2.76 per share. This compares with C$1.42 billion, or C$1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to C$11.62 billion from C$10.33 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$3.94 Bln. vs. C$1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$2.76 vs. C$1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$11.62 Bln vs. C$10.33 Bln last year.

