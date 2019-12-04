Royal Bank of Canada Announces Decline In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$3.21 billion, or C$2.18 per share. This compares with C$3.25 billion, or C$2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to C$11.37 billion from C$10.67 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$3.21 Bln. vs. C$3.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.18 vs. C$2.20 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$11.37 Bln vs. C$10.67 Bln last year.

