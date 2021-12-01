US Markets
Royal Bank, National Bank of Canada miss earnings estimates, lift dividends

Nichola Saminather Reuters
By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Dec 1(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and National Bank of Canada NA.TO both missed estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, despite improved earnings from a year earlier, and announced higher dividends.

Royal Bank increased its quarterly dividend to C$1.20 a share, up from C$1.08, and National Bank said it would raise its dividend by 23% to 87 Canadian cents.

Both also announced share buybacks, with RBC saying it will repurchase up to 45 million common shares, representing about 3.16% of its outstanding shares. National Bank will buy back about 7 million shares, equivalent to about 2% of its outstanding shares.

Royal Bank, the country's largest lender, saw adjusted earnings climb to C$2.71 a share, compared with C$2.27 a year earlier, but that was lower than analysts' expectations of C$2.81.

Much of the improvement was driven by the release of about C$227 million ($178.14 million) of reserves. Excluding the impact of provisions and taxes, Royal Bank's earnings rose a more muted 4% from a year ago to C$4.76 billion.

Its Canadian banking business saw loan growth of 9%, but while small business lending more than doubled from a year ago, other loans outside of mortgages pulled back. Wealth management and capital markets earnings fell, both from a year ago and from the previous quarter.

At National Bank, the smallest of Canada's Big Six banks, adjusted earnings rose a firmer 31% to C$2.21 a share, but that was lower than the C$2.24 analysts had expected. It released loan-loss reserves of C$41 million.

Credit-loss provisions, or the release of previously taken reserves, have often been a driver of deviation from estimates in recent quarters.

($1 = 1.2743 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Sohini Podder;in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)

