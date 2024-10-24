Royal Bank of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series AN Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of RY.PRN shares, versus RY:
Below is a dividend history chart for RY.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series AN:
In Thursday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series AN (TSX: RY-PRN.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: RY.TO) are off about 0.8%.
