Royal Bank of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series AN, Cross 5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of RY.PRN shares, versus RY:
Below is a dividend history chart for RY.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series AN:
In Monday trading, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec)'s Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series AN (TSX: RY-PRN.TO) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: RY.TO) are up about 0.7%.
