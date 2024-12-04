News & Insights

Royal Bank Of Canada Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

December 04, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

December 04, 2024

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$4.128 billion, or C$2.91 per share. This compares with C$3.870 billion, or C$2.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$4.345 billion or C$3.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to C$15.074 billion from C$12.685 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$4.128 Bln. vs. C$3.870 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.91 vs. C$2.76 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$15.074 Bln vs. C$12.685 Bln last year.

