Royal Bank Of Canada Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$4.274 billion, or C$3.02 per share. This compares with C$3.881 billion, or C$2.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$4.412 billion or C$3.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$3.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to C$15.672 billion from C$14.154 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.274 Bln. vs. C$3.881 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$3.02 vs. C$2.74 last year. -Revenue: C$15.672 Bln vs. C$14.154 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.