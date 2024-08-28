Royal Bank Of Canada Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$4.377 billion, or C$3.09 per share. This compares with C$3.800 billion, or C$2.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Bank of Canada reported adjusted earnings of C$4.618 billion or C$3.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to C$14.631 billion from C$12.977 billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$4.377 Bln. vs. C$3.800 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$3.09 vs. C$2.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$14.631 Bln vs. C$12.977 Bln last year.

