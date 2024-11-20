Royal Bank of Canada price target raised to C$181 from C$169 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine raised the firm’s price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to C$181 from C$169 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RY:
- TD downgrades Royal Bank of Canada to Hold on valuation
- Royal Bank of Canada downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities
- RBC Royal Bank cuts prime rate to 5.95% from 6.45%
- Royal Bank of Canada Launches Major Debt Securities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.