Royal Bank Of Canada Plans To Repurchase Up To 35 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) said on Thursday that it intends to commence a normal course issuer bid and to repurchase up to 35 million shares.

"The proposed normal course issuer bid will give the Bank flexibility to manage its capital position while generating shareholder value," the lender said.

The share repurchase drive may commence on June 12, provided the TSX has accepted the notice of intention, and may continue until June 11, 2026.

The shares that may be repurchased represent around 2.48 percent of the Bank's outstanding shares of 1.410 billion.

