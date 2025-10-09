Markets
Royal Bank Of Canada Issues US$580 Million Floating Rate Senior Notes Offering Due 2026

October 09, 2025 — 12:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has announced the issuance of $580 million Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 2026, Series 76381, under its Programme for the Issuance of Securities.

The offering is restricted to eligible investors as outlined in the Prospectus.

The Notes are intended solely for professional clients and eligible counterparties under U.K. MiFIR product governance rules across all distribution channels.

RY currently trades at $144.74 or 0.21 percent lower on the NYSE.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
