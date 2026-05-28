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Royal Bank Of Canada To File Notice Of Intention To Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

May 28, 2026 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) announced its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid and to repurchase for cancellation up to 45 million of its common shares. The Bank intends to file a notice of intention with the TSX in this regard. Purchases may commence on June 12, 2026, and may continue until June 11, 2027. The price paid for any repurchased shares will be the prevailing market price.

The company said the shares that may be repurchased represent approximately 3.24 percent of the Bank's outstanding common shares as at May 15, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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