Royal Bank of Canada Announces Share Buyback

May 30, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Royal Bank Of Canada (TSE:RY) has released an update.

Royal Bank of Canada has announced plans to buy back up to 30 million of its own common shares, contingent on regulatory approvals. This share repurchase plan is expected to begin on June 12, 2024, and will run until June 11, 2025, or until the share buybacks are complete. The repurchases, representing about 2.12% of the bank’s outstanding shares, are aimed at managing capital effectively and enhancing shareholder value.

