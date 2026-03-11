Markets
RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Acquires Pinch, Canadian Fintech Provider

March 11, 2026 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) has acquired Toronto-based Pinch Financial, a fintech company offering mortgage qualification technology. Pinch Financial operates a platform that verifies borrower information online to help qualify Canadians for a mortgage and submit applications to lenders.

Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President, Home Equity Financing, RBC, said: "Pinch's technology will help us accelerate our digital roadmap to deliver a quicker, more streamlined mortgage experience for Canadians."

At last close on NYSE, Royal Bank of Canada shares were trading at $165.41, up 1.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.