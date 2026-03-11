Royal Bank Of Canada Acquires Pinch, Canadian Fintech Provider

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO, RY) has acquired Toronto-based Pinch Financial, a fintech company offering mortgage qualification technology. Pinch Financial operates a platform that verifies borrower information online to help qualify Canadians for a mortgage and submit applications to lenders.

Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President, Home Equity Financing, RBC, said: "Pinch's technology will help us accelerate our digital roadmap to deliver a quicker, more streamlined mortgage experience for Canadians."

At last close on NYSE, Royal Bank of Canada shares were trading at $165.41, up 1.21%.

