Royal Bafokeng Platinum declares maiden dividend as annual profit surges

March 9 (Reuters) - South Africa-listed miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J posted a surge in 2020 profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher prices of platinum group metals as well as weakness in the domestic currency and declared its first dividend after its stock listing.

The platinum producer said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, surged to 1,354.4 cents for the year ended Dec. 31 from 50.4 cents a year earlier It declared a dividend of 575 cents per share.

