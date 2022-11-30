Royal aide steps down after racist comments -Buckingham Palace

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A member of the British royal family's household has left her role after making "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about race and nationality to a woman at a reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Ngozi Fulani, who was born in Britain and works for a domestic abuse support group, wrote on twitter that the royal aide had repeatedly asked her "what part of Africa are you from?" when she attended an event hosted by King Charles's wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Tuesday.

"We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident comes after Charles's youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made allegations of racism against the household in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Meghan said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be.

The allegation clearly stung the monarchy and prompted Harry's older brother Prince William, now heir to the throne, to remark days later: "We're very much not a racist family."

Buckingham Palace said the individual concerned in the latest incident, referred to by Ngozi as Lady SH, would like to apologise for the hurt caused and had stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

"All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Hodlen)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.