ROXX, Inc. Projects Growth and Strategic Partnerships

November 22, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

ROXX, Inc. (JP:241A) has released an update.

ROXX, Inc. is projecting significant growth in its recruitment platform, Z Career, with an expected increase in commissions and fees by about 5% annually. The company plans to enhance its competitive edge through strategic advertising and partnerships, like those with AIFUL and TWO STONE & Sons, aimed at boosting brand recognition and supporting job seekers through specialized training programs. Additionally, ROXX anticipates a 40% sales growth by fiscal year 2026, excluding strategic investments, with a focus on improving operating profit margins.

