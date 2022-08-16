Roxanne Bernstein Just Bought A Sprinkling of Shares In ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Roxanne Bernstein, who is a company insider, recently bought US$66k worth of stock, for US$6.62 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

ACCO Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Ronald Lombardi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$531k worth of shares at a price of US$8.85 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.04 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

ACCO Brands insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ACCO Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Insider Ownership Of ACCO Brands

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.9% of ACCO Brands shares, worth about US$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ACCO Brands Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ACCO Brands insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, ACCO Brands has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

